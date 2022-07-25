The seventh season of Big Brother Naija officially began on July 23, and social media has been buzzing with reactions

For the premiere of the show, the new housemates turned up on stage in various glamorous ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven ladies from the Level Up edition made their debut

The Level Up edition of the Big Brother Naija show promises lots of dramas and interesting twists.

For the 2-day premiere of the show, which took place on July 23 and 24, the selected 24 housemates made their way on stage, looking all glammed up and ready to give fans a show.

The ladies turned up in stylish garbs. Credit: @bellaokagbue, @smoothallysyn and @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven ladies turned up on stage.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Allyson

The bald-headed beauty stepped on stage sporting a drop-dead gorgeous ensemble, putting her curves on display in a strapless pink mini dress.

The form-fitted dress featured multiple drapes of silver strands around the hip area and had a long train attached at the back.

2. Bella

The beautiful diva brought all the drama in a stunning black dress.

The regal number designed by Xtrabrides Lagos featured pointy winged sleeves and a silver embellishment around the bust area which was covered in sheer fabric.

For the lower part of the dress, feathers made up the look with a thigh-high opening in front and a long train at the back.

Check it out below:

3. Beauty

The former beauty Queen stepped on stage dazzling in a bright yellow gold number.

The bedazzled dress featured a cross neck and pearl embellishments at the midrib. She paired the look with simple jewellery, going for a bold makeup look.

4. Phyna

The self-acclaimed ‘hype priestess of Nigeria’ brought some African goodness on stage with her Ankara look.

The dress featured a tie-front crop top over a maxi skirt with an opening in the front. She finished off the Afrocentric glam with a full Afro hairstyle and a colourful strand of beads around it.

5. Ilebaye

The Kogi-born star in the making kept things cute but daring in a skater dress.

The halterneck dress featured a wide opening in the front, giving her cleavage tattoo an opportunity to shine on stage. She paired the look with some cute heels.

6. Chichi

The exotic dancer brought some steamy vibes on stage with her when she turned up in a see-through sheer dress.

However, her daring fashion moment was almost ruined when her floor-length dress got caught in her heels.

Regardless, the Level Up housemate kept her head and continued her journey up on stage to meet Ebuka.

7. Chomzy

The new housemate brought some shine to the stage in her bedazzled ensemble.

She’s donned a two-piece look featuring a sheer and lace corset dress, and a jacket worn over it.

The ladies certainly brought their fashion A-game to the show!

BBNaija 7: Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu serves fashion goals in 4 looks for premiere

With the start of the Level Up season of the Big Brother Naija show, fans are looking forward to all the excitement that the show promises.

Another thing a lot of fans are excited and curious about is its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and all the delightful outfits he'll be sporting.

For the double launch of the seventh season of the show, the media personality sported different looks that had fans buzzing - some with mixed feelings.

Source: Legit.ng