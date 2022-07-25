Big Brother Naija may have launched over the weekend but it didn’t stop the asoebi ladies from shinning

Several gorgeous women stepped out in style for various owambe functions looking their very best

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six ladies rocked classy and elegant asoebi ensembles

Everyone knows that when it comes to owambe parties, ladies do not mess with their looks as almost everyone wants to dress to the nines.

However, while certain looks are trendy, not all of them spell class.

Well, over the weekend, some ladies made sure to bring on the elegance in their various looks and Legit.ng highlights a few.

The outfits spell pure class. Credit: @chiomaaa.b, @bsywrld

Check out six looks below:

Look 1

This brown belle was serving face as well as body and the sauce!

She posed for some photos rocking a purple dress with an illusion neckline and a black bodice.

For sleeves, five strands of black strings each made up a sleeve for the gorgeous ensemble which she took paired with an asoke headgear.

Look 2

When you think of modest, classy fashion, this undoubtedly comes to mind!

The beautiful lady glowed in a bedazzled form-fitting pink dress with drapes and a side train.

She paired the look with a love-shaped clutch purse in the same shade of pink.

Look 3

Everyone loves a bit of drama and this lady made sure to bring hers in this green and black dress.

The dress featured a green lace skirt and a black corset bodice with a spiral mono sleeve bringing some edginess to the look.

Look 4

There’s something about the elegance that is embroidered in asoke and this lady knows this!

She sported a purple asoke dress which featured an illusion choker neckline and lace embellishments around the bust.

Look 5

For the Ankara asoebi ladies, this is definitely a winner if you’re looking to turn heads.

Everything from the double sleeves to the cut down to the ruffled flounce spells attention-grabbing elegance.

With a good tailor, executing this style should be hassle-free!

Look 6

Mixed print Ankara look is always a winner when done right!

This gorgeous lady served class, elegance, and fierce vibes in this orange and brown print look!

Dos asoebi ladies this is certainly worth considering!

In need of classy styles? Then these selection is for you!

