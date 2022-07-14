Popular Nigerian media personality and style enthusiast, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, turns the big 40 today, July 14

The 6-time BBNaija host has, over the years, proven to know his onions when it comes to fashion and style

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the fashion god rocked the colour yellow with panache

At this point, any Nigerian, who doesn't know who Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is, is either living under a rock or being dishonest.

The star has rocked some yellow looks with style.

Source: Instagram

It is either you know him for his incredible skills as a TV show host or for his impeccable sense of style that continues to wow Nigerians.

Today, Thursday, July 14, the popular media personality turned 40. In honour of his new age, Legit.ng spotlights some of the times he wowed fans in yellow looks.

Check out five looks below:

Look 1

During the airing of Big Brother Naija season 6, Ebuka served a heavy dose of summer vibes in this yellow ensemble.

Rocking a pantsuit with yellow floral underlining, he paired the suit with a blue shirt which had yellow lemons emblazoned on it.

For his feet, he kept things basic in a deep blue pair of sleek shoes.

Look 2

For one of the eviction nights during the Shine Ya Eyes edition, the media personality came through with the drip in a sleek look.

The stunning piece, which was designed by menswear brand, Vanskere, is dedicated to creating urban African luxury pieces.

A brief trip to their website shows the outfit isn't in the catalogue on display as it was custom-made for the media personality.

Look 3

If there is one thing Ebuka loves to experiment with, it is definitely colourful suits.

Here, he donned a mustard yellow suit which he paired with a sequin black shirt and some bedazzled black shoes to compliment.

He posed for a photo with fellow media babe, Nancy Isime, as they cohosted a show.

Look 4

Ebuka is a boss when it comes to pulling off sleek professional looks, and he keeps the same energy for casual ensembles too.

Here, he donned a yellow and white print short-sleeved shirt which he paired with some ribbed pants that featured s1its in the front.

Posing barefooted by the water, this look spelt beach-ready!

Look 5

And for his latest look, we have the suave ensemble he donned as he was announced the official host of the 7th season of BBNaija.

He posed for photos in a zipper jacket with front pockets and a structured collar and paired the look with some black pants and heeled black boots.

The media personality continues to prove that he is a style god, no matter the look.

