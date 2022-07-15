Toyin Lawani recently got her social media users in awe after she posted a video of Cardi B's daughter Kulture in one of her designs

In the video, little Kulture is seen dressed in a customised blue jacket with a painting of her face on the back

The video has earned Lawani numerous compliments from fans and her Instagram followers, who commended her talent

With her impeccable designs, Toyin Lawani continues to make waves on the international scene.

Just recently, the talented fashion stylist took fans down memory lane with an interesting video of American rapper Cardi B's first child, Kulture.

The designer posted a video of Kulture. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire (Instagram), Rich Fury / Staff

Source: Getty Images

In the 31-second clip, little Kulture is seen walking towards the door, dressed in a blue ensemble comprising of a crotchety hat, a cute handbag and a longline jacket with a painting of her face and name on the back.

According to Toyin's post, the piece was designed by her.

She captioned the post:

"Throwback to when @iamcardib's beautiful baby @kulturekiari was planning to go out in this hand painted @elegantekids jean jacket designed by the king of fashion @theunstoppabletoyinlawani "

Fans hail Tiannah

omalicynthia:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

omo_tihame:

"Wow WELLDONE "

omolara_ibironke:

"When you are good you are good nice craft mama❤️❤️"

1amtrinity14:

"Tiannah to the world abeg."

nwabuobionyekachi:

"Awwww this is your targeted clients if you big, you big abeg"

