Toyin Lawani has sparked mixed feelings following her recent post, which many believe is a subliminal message

Shortly after fellow RHOL star, Chioma Goodhair, posted her full look at the reunion, Lawani posted a similar design and talked about starting trends

However, social media users are not having it as many noted that the two designs were not the same

It appears the drama between Toyin Lawani and Chioma Goodhair is anything but over following their squabble at the Real Housewives of Lagos reunion show.

Chioma, who donned a Fulani-inspired ensemble to the traditional themed reunion show, recently posted the full look.

Shortly after, Toyin took to her business page, @tiannahsplacempire to post a photo of actress Mo Bimpe rocking a similar look.

However, it is her caption that seemed to have riled many people who believe she was shading Chioma, as the post talked about 'setting trends'.

The caption reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The KOF Always Setting Trends they follow."

Social media users react

While Toyin may not have outrightly stated that Chioma's look was inspired by her design, it appears a lot of people were unimpressed with her shady move.

Toyin Lawani posted Mo Bimpe's photo after Chioma shared her full look. Credit: Tiannahsplacempire, Chioma Goodhair

Source: Instagram

Below are some comments as sighted by Legit.ng:

olamide_bakare__:

"Not the same at all. Chioma ate ate ate. Nobody followed any nonsense crayon trend. Toyin can be unnecessarily childish with her narcissistic attitude."

fabulousbenny448:

"They are not the same style,Toyin should rest s add d focus on her focus abeg."

neeyyomi:

"This one really pain tiannah."

theboluandelle:

"Maybe they took inspo from toyins dress but chioma's designer is really creative she recreated it."

dripwayluxury4:

"How are they the same pls?"

didi_chuks:

"Chioma dress is the pro max."

quiscious_piece:

"They are not the same Tiana rest abeg."

silverlane12:

"But Toyin is not the original owner of the design nau, abi is that what she’s insinuating?"

onyeme_loveth_jonathan1:

"Na two different style now, jealousy."

kessie_trends:

"I would prefer Chioma’s fit tho."

abnyarkoaa:

"Nice inspo but I will choose Chioma gown any day. Who get time for competition."

teenarela_:

"Tiannah should rest Abeg."

patricksarahene:

"There's a lot of differents here I prefer chioma own 10 times. Make Toyin rest chill."

"Chioma wears fashion, Tiannah makes fashion": Fans on who the queen of style is on RHOL

Following Chioma Goodhair's fight with Toyin Lawani on the RHOL reunion show where she took a swipe at the designer's business, there have been comparisons about their sense of style.

Chioma Goodhair, who had several buzzworthy fashion moments on the show, is one of Nigeria's top fashionista. Toyin Lawani, on the other hand, can be regarded as one of Nigeria's top fashionista designers.

Well, with both ladies killing it in the fashion game, fans recently shared their thoughts on who the queen of fashion is between the two RHOL stars.

Source: Legit.ng