Popular actor Kunle Afod's wife Desola clocked 40 on July 26, and she threw a lavish party to celebrate

The party was attended by the actor's colleagues Femi Adebayo, Ijebu, Jigan and a host of others who had a great time on the dancefloor

The band that played took time to specially praise Femi Adebayo as the actors showered Kunle Afod and his wife with money

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afod's wife Desola turned 40 recently and her birthday party was a star-studded affair.

One highlight of the celebration was the moment Femi Adebayo led a team of actors to the dancefloor to celebrate with the couple.

Femi Adebayo shared a video from Desola Afod's birthday party. Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

All dressed in white and yellow, the movie stars such as Baba Tee, Jigan, Ijebu and others armed themselves with bundles of cash and they danced, sang, and jumped to the song being played by the band.

Femi Adebayo received special praises and he showed off smooth dance steps as he showered the band leader with money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Desola eventually got in the middle of the interesting drama and her hubby's men made sure to rain money on her before turning the attention to Kunle Afod himself.

"Earlier in the week, I led the great minds of @afrimektv to celebrate @desolaafod at her 40th birthday party. Congratulations @kunleafod."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Femi Adebayo's video

mustiphasholagbade:

"My mayor with full positivity ❤️"

adejumokeatinuke:

"That Big energy is always in you God bless you Pappy."

iam_olaiya:

"Money Good ooo.. when you are rich, you will be surrounded with rich people .. (I’m just smiling throughout the video)"

firstlady_alaga:

"Thank you for your good spirit...God will cause His face to shine upon you sir"

fsquareolakanmi1:

"I love your spirit @femiadebayosalami ageshinkole 1"

Kunle Afod gifts wife brand new motorcycle for Valentine's Day

While many women were getting flown out and spoiled with different gifts and luxury items, Kunle Afod's wife got an unconventional Valentine's Day present.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a video where he proudly showed off the brand new motorcycle he got his wife.

Afod himself in the video noted that other people gave their spouses special treats but since he already bought his woman a car, a motorcycle seemed perfect.

Source: Legit.ng