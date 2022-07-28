Content creator, @toyinwhatagain, has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over a video of hers

In the cip reposted by @nigerianbraids, she is seen getting her hair done with her name braided into the hairstyle

Some internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the creative hairdo

Art is a form of expression, and fashion is the perfect channel for many people.

Content creator, Imane Oluwatoyin (@toyinwhatagain) has an Instagram page dedicated to bringing different characters to life using various artistic hairstyles.

Toyin's video has gone viral. Credit: @toyinwhatagain

Source: Instagram

Just recently, one of her videos which captures the process of getting yet another daring hairstyle has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Oluwatoyin can be seen sitting while another lady diligently works on the hair which ends up carrying 'Toyin' braided between two long buns.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

iam_t.o.r.m.y:

"Wetin happen nah "

tweeny_cute:

"Wetin be this"

kaniajelly_:

"Could be for a photoshoot or are y’all all haters."

enechejo:

"They can achieve any hairstyle you want in Cotonou , I can relate."

crystalsjumbo:

"I Pass."

wenawumetiti:

"This is beautiful and creative."

nnekah_:

"What is the reason please."

petitfreakinbaby:

"Love it."

__dunniee:

"If ment was a person."

it_rearmakkey:

"To me it beautiful."

"Customized hair" - Reactions as young girl glues name on her unique hairstyle

In a similar story, a young lady may have just set off a trend with her unique hairstyle in a video which is currently trending on social media.

In the video reposted by @asoebiladies, the young girl is seen wearing a proud smile as she turns around for the camera showing off her pixie cut hairstyle.

However, that isn't all there is to the look. She took things up a notch by glueing coloured embellishments on her hair, including her name spelt out.

"Trenches first Lady" - Reactions as yet another lady spots 'Rapunzel' hairstyle

It appears the 'Rapunzel' hairstyle is gradually grabbing the attention of style lovers who have a thing for daring looks.

A video of a lady rocking an interesting hairstyle is currently trending on social media.

In the clip reposted by @yabaleftonline, the lady can be seen showing off her long gold locs, which appeared to have each strand puffed in tiers.

Source: Legit.ng