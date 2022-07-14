Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe, recently shared a photo of a little girl who recreated her look

In the photo collage, the actress put a collage of herself in a bedazzled white pantsuit alongside the little in a smaller version

Internet users have reacted to the style recreation with many complimenting the little girl's attempt

Mercy Aigbe is undoubtedly one of the most stylish Nigerian celebrities and the number of fans steadily recreating her looks is proof.

Yet another person replicated one of her looks, and it has left social media users in awe.

Fans gushed over the recreation. Credit: Mercy Aigbe, @barbie_lizy

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress/fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to post a collage of herself and the little girl in identical ensembles.

Aigbe had on a white pantsuit with gold detailing around the lapels, sleeves and pockets. On the right side of the collage is the little girl in a similar look, replicating the actress' style down to the hairstyle.

Check out the full look below:

Internet users commend little girl's recreation

iamadunniade:

"Cute"

eveesin:

"Cute tho."

midey_pearl:

"10/10,so beautiful ❤️"

officialosas22:

"She so cute."

houseofmajay:

"She nailed it "

iambalogunoluwashola:

"Above the scale ❤️20!"

