Mercy Aigbe alongside her husband posed for some new snapshots in honour of the Muslim celebration, Eid-el-Kabir

The popular Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur, took to her Instagram to share the lovely photos

The celebrity couple donned white ensembles with the husband in a crisp white agbada and Mercy in a gold embellished look

Ever since her marriage to filmmaker, Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe has proven to be a natural when it comes to slaying in kaftans and bubu dresses.

For the Eid-el-Kabir, the star couple partook in a photoshoot, donning stylish looks in honour of the Muslim celebrations.

The actress and her beau glowed in white. Credit: Mercy Aigbe.

Source: Twitter

In the photos shared by the Nollywood actress on Instagram, the actress dons a white dress with a long jacket embellished with gold designs.

She paired the look with a turban and accessorised with a pearly bucket clutch.

Her husband, on the other hand, kept things simple as he rocked a pristine white agbada set with an embroidered cap.

Check out their looks below:

Source: Legit.ng