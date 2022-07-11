A Nigerian lady identified as Christabell has taken to social media to share her experience with a tailor

According to the expectant mum, she had paid N60k for a mermaid dress with ruffle tulle flounce

However, what she got was a far cry from what she wanted, prompting her to improve for her maternity shoot

What was meant to be a stylish maternity shoot turned out quite disappointing for an expectant mum who recently posted her own experience in the infamous 'what I ordered vs what I got' trend.

Identified as Christabell, the pregnant lady took to her Instagram page to share photos of the gorgeous dress she had commissioned a tailor to make and what she got instead.

The lady revealed she paid N60k for the dress. Credit: @pregnancyphotosng, @kcrystabela

Source: Instagram

In the photo collage, the original photo (on the right) sees a pregnant lady in a fitted mermaid dress with a dramatic ruffle tulle flounce - designed in a floor-length pattern.

However, what she received - which was pictured on the left and modeled on a mannequin - sees a substandard version of the look in the colour lilac.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not only does the dress appear to lack fitting, the flounce seems to be lacking in volume - when compared with what had wanted.

Christabell who revealed she paid N60k for the dress, said she ended up using a wrap for her maternity shoot after almost cancelling it due to the disappointment.

She wrote:

"What I ordered vs what I got for my baby shoot. Apparently, 60k is too small to make this gown. I didn't collect the gown. Lady had the audacity to ask me for extra money. That her tulle wasn't enough. Had to wrap myself as last resort. If not for @frankkybella I would have cancelled my shoot. And this lady came with packaging and all that. Tailors wil frustrate you."

See post below:

"How much you pay?" Reactions as lady confronts tailor over poorly sewn dress

Stories about tailors disappointing clients are some things that will never change - not if Nigerian tailors have anything to do with it.

Yet another lady has fallen victim to a tailor's handwork, but her story comes with an interesting confrontation.

In the video posted by @aphrodite_zee on Tiktok, the lady is seen complaining about the dress, which appears to be a bit tight around the sleeves.

Source: Legit.ng