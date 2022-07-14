Popular Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Uche Elendu, turned a year older on Thursday, July 14

The screen goddess took to her official Instagram page to celebrate with some gorgeous new photos

Also sharing the same birthday is media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who has proven to be a style god

Uche Elendu has been around in the movie industry for over 15 years, and she continues to bloom with every passing year.

The Nollywood star marked her birthday with two looks. Credit: Uche Elendu

The Nollywood actress turned a year older, and as is known with celebrities, she held a birthday photoshoot in honour of the new age.

The gorgeous star took to her Instagram page to share some photos from her shoot, and they are indeed head turners.

Check them out below:

Elendu in a ball dress

For her first look, Elendu plied the royal glam route, opting to go for a stunning princess-y ball gown.

The dress featured blue leafy feathers attached, while the corset bodice was done with an earth tone fabric.

She accessorised with a silver tiara-like headpiece and sported dangling silver earrings.

Elendu in fitted gold gown

For her second look, she went for a gold form-fitting dress with a butterfly cut around the bodice.

The lace dress, which featured fringed sleeves, also had a feathered hemline. The plunging neckline had a lace underline with applique on both sides of the narrow opening.

She sported a matching headpiece and earrings for this look and rocked smokey eye makeup.

Both dresses were designed by Ada Uzoigwe Mbajekwe of the fashion house, @selizroyal_xtracouture.

Ebuka at 40: Media personality shows guys how to rock yellow like a gentleman

At this point, any Nigerian, who doesn't know who Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is, is either living under a rock or being dishonest.

It is either you know him for his incredible skills as a TV show host or for his impeccable sense of style that continues to wow Nigerians.

Today, Thursday, July 14, the popular media personality turned 40. In honour of his new age, Legit.ng spotlights some of the times he wowed fans in yellow looks.

