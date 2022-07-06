Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is one Nigerian celebrity who knows how to slay in almost anything she wears

The film star, who is also a fashion entrepreneur, has been rocking some stylish bub/kaftan looks for a while now

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four amazing times the mother of two pulled off pristine looks in white

Mercy Aigbe has been channeling her 'Hajia Minnah' side, and we can't help but love how elegantly she does it.

The Nollywood star, who also runs a fashion house, has been rocking some pretty impressive modest looks, especially following her second marriage.

The actress slays in bubu dresses. Credit: Mercy Aigbe

Source: Instagram

Well, the 'big Sallah' is around the corner and it is time to whip out your best look for the celebration.

If you're not sure of what look to go for, fret not. In this article, Legit.ng highlights four style inspirations courtesy of Hajia Minnah.

Check them out below:

Look 1.

Here, the stylish diva is seen dressed in a maxi dress with puffy sleeves. She paired the look with a white floral sleeveless kimono and paired the look with a red beaded necklace.

Sporting soft glam makeup, she kept her hair under wrap in a stylish turban.

Look 2

In this second photo, the actress opted for a maxi dress with a drawstring belt attached around the waist.

She paired the look with a cream-coloured kimono and accessorised with pearls. She sported a gold clutch and a pair of gold sandals.

Look 3

At this point, it goes without saying that Aigbe is a boss when it comes to rocking different looks, be it flirty or modest.

Here, she donned a maxi dress with long full sleeves. The bodice, as well as the shoulder area, have been embellished with gold designs.

She paired the floor-length dress with a gold clutch and a simple turban.

Look 4

In this final pick, we see the actress rocking yet another maxi dress with long sleeves. She paired the plain white dress with a sleeveless kimono similar to the one she rocked in the first photo.

She accessorised with a green Bottega Veneta bag, reminding fans she's got things locked down when it comes to trending bags too.

