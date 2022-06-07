Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has proven to be a lover of all things fashion and style

Over the years, the Pepper Dem winner has been spotted in some eye-popping ensembles that often leave fans in awe

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six memorable times the top brand influencer and entrepreneur has rocked asoebi looks

Mercy Eke, fondly known as Lambo, is a boss chick when it comes to pulling off fashionable looks.

Be it formal, traditional or casual slay, the Big Brother Naija star never disappoints as one is sure to see her flaunting her curves in some intricately designed outfit.

With Mercy, you either go big or go home and this, perhaps, is what has endeared her to many people.

The reality star has been sported in some stylish asoebi ensembles. Credit: Mercy Eke

Source: Instagram

While she loves to slay in modern wear, she is no stranger to asoebi fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times she has served major fashion goals in traditional looks.

Check out six photos below:

1. Mercy in Somo By Somo

The reality TV star recently melted hearts with some new photos of her in a gorgeous ensemble.

The look designed by Somo By Somo and shared by Mercy sees the curvaceous ivory beauty posing for some studio shots in a corset bodice floral lace dress with structured sleeves and applique-infused design.

She sported short blonde wavy curls for the shoot.

2. Mercy in Veekee James

A while ago, she attended a wedding event looking pretty in pink.

In the photos, she sported an illusion off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. While the sleeves were cut in flower petal shapes, the rest of the dress featured tiny studs all over.

3. Mercy in Veekee James

Rita Dominic's wedding was a star-studded event and Mercy Eke was among the celebrity guests in attendance.

Still rocking a Veekee James dress, she styled her green George dress in a mermaid style with a tulle train attached at the back.

The dress feature leg of mutton sleeves and a studded corset bodice.

4. Mercy in Amy Aghomi

This look had a lot of people buzzing with reactions over whether she was getting married or she just rocked the dress for a photoshoot.

It did turn out to be a photoshoot which saw the reality star in an intricately designed bridal look.

She paired the look with coral jewellery, a clutch purse and a pair of stilettos.

5. Mercy in Tubo

For the burial ceremony of Tiwa Savage's father, the Pepper Dem star opted for a midi dress.

She donned the blue dress with an illusion neckline with applique around the bust area.

Mercy paired the look with some strappy sandals.

6. Mercy in Somo By Somo

Mercy stunned fans in a silver dress with studded corset detailing.

Rather than go for the conventional gele headgear, the beautiful star let her short bob hair fly pretty and complemented the look with a coordinating mini purse.

Style replication gone wrong

What was meant to be an opportunity to slay at her brother's wedding turned into something quite disappointing and as expected, it involves a tailor.

A lady who wanted to recreate a purple off-shoulder 'George' dress got the shock of her life when she tried on the white version she made and it didn't exactly look like what she wanted.

In a screenshot of her post on her Whatsapp status, the lady who posed in the dress revealed she paid the sum of N15,000 as charged by the tailor and made no attempt to haggle.

Source: Legit.ng