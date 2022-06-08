Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has taken to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos

In the photos, the actress is seen sporting a short curly hair and in a stunning patch dress from Erica Moore

The curvaceous mother of one posted the fabulous snaps to celebrate yet another nomination for her role in Rattlesnake

Osas Ighodaro is one Nigerian star who never disappoints when it comes to pulling off regal looks.

With curves in all the right places and a smile that can light up a room, it comes as no surprise why fans love her sense of style.

The actress sported a short hairstyle. Credit: @hbpixels for @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she got nominated yet again for her role in the hit movie, Rattlesnake, by Septimius Awards in Amsterdam and it is safe to say the actress could not contain her joy.

She shared photos of herself looking all glammed up in a beautiful dress designed by womenswear brand, Erica Moore.

The dress featured a tipped silver square patch around the bust and a navy blue skirt with a ruffle train attached to it.

She sported scarlet lips and a rather gorgeous pixie hair in black colour.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng