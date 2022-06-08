The fifth episode of the 2021 Big Brother Naija reunion show aired on June 8, and the ladies did not disappoint their fans

In this episode, the female stars opted for a more glamorous and red carpet-worthy look with their various ensembles

Legit.ng takes a look at nine beautiful ladies and how they turned up for the fifth episode of the drama-filled show

Asides from the drama that the Big Brother Naija reunion show often provides, another thing that is buzzworthy is the fashion moments, courtesy of the stars.

The fifth episode of the 2021 BBNaija reunion show aired on June 8 and the ladies came through with their fashion A-game.

The stars turned up in red carpet-worthy looks. Credit: @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at nine of the Shine Ya Eyes ladies and how they glammed it up for the show.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Saskay

The ebony beauty is unarguably one of the most stylish BBNaija ladies of the 2021 edition.

The reality TV star donned a Zuriella Wear black form-fitting floor-length dress and it did justice to her silhouette.

The off-shoulder dress featured green flounce sleeves and with her hair pulled to the back in a low ponytail, it gave perfect room for the dress to shine.

The curvy star shared photos of her look at the reunion show and her fans seem to love it.

In the photos, she donned a knee-length green dress by Kaalon Luxury Women featuring floor-length tulle, sheer and applique detailing around the bust area.

She let her curly hair cascade her shoulders and sported no necklace.

3. Liquorose

The top finalist was oozing elegance, class and goddess vibes in her latest look.

The dress designed by Xtrabride Lagos features feathers, pearls and an extra-long train.

In the video shared, the reality TV star wore her hair in an updo and sported soft glam makeup.

4. Angel

It is no news that Angel who has an affinity for daring and risque ensembles appears to have stuck to that for the show.

For her latest look, she donned a bedazzled dress with differently styled sleeves. The mini dress designed by Somo By Somo featured a short slit in the front.

5. Jackie B

This Shine Ya Eyes beauty has been serving major looks back to back and we are here for it.

Here, she donned a form-fitting dress featuring differently styled sleeves, fringe, sheer fabric and a plunging neckline.

Interestingly, the look was self-styled!

6. Peace

Peace is no stranger to daring looks and this was yet another reminder.

Here, the blonde-haired beauty donned a champagne-coloured silk long-sleeve dress revealing a generous amount of cleavage.

She packed her dyed hair in a low bun, complimenting the dress designed by her yet-to-launch brand, Buuraq.

7. Nini

The biracial beauty seems to have a thing for white ensembles.

She turned up for the show in a white number designed by Khavhia Woman and it flattered her silhouette.

The dress featured a thigh-high slit, a side peplum and a plunging neckline.

8. Arin

It appears Arin may have redeemed herself with her latest look. She donned a custom fit from her brand, Nola Black and it sure did her justice this time around.

The ace dress featured drapes and a sweetheart neckline and her dramatic makeup and jewellery complimented it effortlessly.

9. Tega

The mother of one opted for a fringe look, keeping things classy, yet subtle in this episode.

With her hair pouring down her shoulders, she posed in the yellow and silver fringed dress designed by Trish O Couture.

The ladies kept it chic and glamorous and it was beautiful to see!

The allure of white: Liquorose, Beatrice, 5 other BBNaija stars slay in fab monochrome looks

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show has produced quite a number of fashionistas whose sense of style continues to endear a lot of people to them.

From casual wear to formal and even traditional looks, these reality TV stars have proven to know their onions when it comes to looking fabulous.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven Shine Ya Eyes female stars in some of the moments they rocked white ensembles.

Source: Legit.ng