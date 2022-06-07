A lady has taken to social media to share a photo of the dress she paid a tailor N15,000 to make for her

In the post shared by blogger, @igboweddingng, she had wanted to remake a purple bridal dress to wear for her brother's wedding

Internet users have reacted to the post with mixed reactions as some questioned the amount she paid for the dress

What was meant to be an opportunity to slay at her brother's wedding turned into something quite disappointing and as expected, it involves a tailor.

A lady who wanted to recreate a purple off-shoulder 'George' dress got the shock of her life when she tried on the white version she made and it didn't exactly look like what she wanted.

Internet users have shared their thoughts. Credit: @igboweddingng

Source: Instagram

In a screenshot of her post on her Whatsapp status, the lady who posed in the dress revealed she paid the sum of N15,000 as charged by the tailor and made no attempt to haggle.

Check out the full look below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Internet users share thoughts on lady's dress

ndidi_amakaa:

"So in your mind, the one you showed your tailor was sewed for 15k?! sometimes we are the problem these styles are sewed from 300k upwards from IG designers, then you can now bargain well with really good tailors around you, with nothing less than 100k."

lotas_sweettreats:

"All of you saying 15k version, are u trying to tell me 15k can't make a good dress? My tailor made me a corset dress for 15k and i looked ping in it. Everybody just want to talk, if u charge 15k its on you to make what the person wants. Them no put gun for your head."

john_emenson

"No now madam!this tailor over try,just try stand well first."

ivannas_trunkofficial:

"It’s the same na . Na you no buy better George . Wo no stress me o."

jmappelle.naigo:

"Similar, difference is in the money you paid …."

suzyangel1020:

"D difference is just the wrapper. The designer did a good job."

globicious:

"It's fine jor it is you shape and tummy that is not doing justice to the cloth.....see the way u stand self."

c.h.i.d.i.m.m.a:

"Tailor tried joor....the material u brought doesn't have quality."

kamillaevents:

"She just made the 15k version nahh.. Sorry ma."

pat_collections1:

"Na d 15k pattern she deliver so. U for just buy purple wrapper den buy waist trainer e go enter."

What I ordered: Lady shares video of fringed shorts she got from online vendor

When it comes to online shopping, there is no telling when one will fall victim to false advertising.

Well, it appears yet another lady has gotten her dose of the bitter medicine as seen in a trending new video.

In the viral clip, a photo of a lady is seen modelling a pair of fringe bum shorts. However, what she got was a near-hilarious version of the shorts.

Source: Legit.ng