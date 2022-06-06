A video currently trending on social media has left many people in awe of the hair transformation captured

In the clip, a lady with short hair is seen at the beginning before another montage shows her look after getting her hair done in a ponytail style

The video has since gone viral on social media with many people questioning how the style was achieved

When it comes to hair styling, there are many ways to achieve a look especially when it involves a talented hair stylist.

Nigerians have reacted to the video. Credit: @gossipmilltv

A video posted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram has once again shown that nothing is impossible when it comes to looking fashionable and sporting a trendy hairstyle, no matter the length of your hair.

In the now-trending clip, a lady is seen at the beginning of the video with low cut afro hair.

However, by the end of the video, the hair appears to have gone through a major transformation as instead of the afro, the hair is laid in different partitions all coming together to form a ponytail with additional hair attachments.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

naomikamara92:

"Them don relax and stretch and put edge control for a queen and more hair to reach for packing gel"

ittumie:

"The stylist deserves an award."

fun_luxury_store:

"The hairstylist is good Buh that gel go cut that hair."

im_yemisi:

"I have many questions."

luxuryade_:

"See as the hair chop for beginning, but this is actually very beautiful ❤️❤️"

official_kunle_diamond:

"If understanding assignment was a person."

clara_unusual:

"Where all the other hair come from."

