A video has since gone viral in which a lady is seen getting a wig installed in a step-by-step process

In the now-trending clip, the end result sees her with very pronounced laid edges and a loud makeup look

Many internet users have since reacted to the video with amusement due to the nature of the hairstyle

Lace front wigs with laid edges are unarguably one of the hottest hairstyles in vogue. While others get it right, the same cannot be said for some who go viral for the wrong reasons.

Judging by the reactions, this appears to be the case for a lady whose video has amused many people.

Internet users reacted with amusement to the video. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

The now-trending clip sees her getting the pink-dyed wig with dark roots installed with hair glue.

The end of the video shows the lady after the wig has been installed, with large coils of edges laid on her forehead before she proceeds to get a face beat.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

However, while others commended the hairstylist for her attempt, others found the look amusing as they went on to drop their opinions.

Check out some comments below:

chic_esosa:

"This one na Frontage."

kie_keh:

"Make the baby hair sha no enter her eyes."

bisiii____:

"Nothing wrong with the hair the edges don pass boundary."

bellambahee:

"The real “Frontal”."

eva_igbinosa:

"From the cornrows I knew something was up."

henry_chidii_:

"Why are you people saying the hair is fine? Why are you lying? Doesn't that style look like banana comb? When you buy a bunch of banana and the banana fingers gather together like comb. Haba."

kinng_debbie:

"If I were you, I’d never forgive this salon."

_aaweniade:

"This one don pass baby hair,na adult hair be this."

Source: Legit.ng