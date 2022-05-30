A lady has taken to social media to share her experience with an online hair vendor who sold her a wig

In the video posted by @gossipmilltv, the lady shared a photo of the wig she wanted and then the low-quality one she got

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amusement and some are questioning how much she paid for the wig

Encountering or hearing about online shopping drama is something that is as sure as stories of tailors disappointing their clients.

This case is no different as yet another lady has fallen victim to false advertisements.

The hair post has left many people amused.

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on @gossipmilltv's Instagram page, the lady posted a photo of the wig she had ordered - a curly hair woven in a cornrow pattern.

In the second photo, she shared what she got instead - a smaller wig with different curls and appearing largely substandard.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

miriamogb:

"Na same hair na… e just get long neck."

_____simisola:

"How much you pay"

senaga_200:

"She was ripped."

kossie_.xo:

"Birthday slash sales. Was 75k now 5500."

leeeymarrh:

"The hair be like chicken hair wai dey their yansh."

jw.empire:

"this one choke."

billie_.m:

"Na the shape of her head spoil am now"

