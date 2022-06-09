Social media users have been thrown into amusement over a video currently trending on the internet

In the video, a photo of what a lady commissioned her tailor for and what she got can be seen in a collage

The ensuing montage sees two ladies in a physical fight inside what appears to be a tailoring shop

More often than not, we see photos of botched replicated asoebi styles. However, it isn't every day we see what happens after a tailor disappoints his/her clients.

In a video posted on Instagram by @ourtalkroom, a photo of a sheer corset dress with green lace beautifully tailored was seen on a lady.

However, what was recreated was a far cry from the original design.

Things get interesting when the second montage plays out. In the clip, two ladies in a tailoring shop are seen going at each other physically.

While it remains unclear if the photos and the fight clip are actually connected or simply stitched for fun, it has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

_lorita_a:

"Nah me be the next person wey go fight tailor."

adunni12:

"This tailor lacks customer service oafter spoiling your client’s cloth you still beat am join."

isabellaidehen:

" this wan na sew cloth according to ur cloth."

priscy_ia:

"The tailor still get mind dy fight."

gift_famouz:

" the tailor beat her join."

fezy95:

"When you want a dress please take a look at your height and your shape."

