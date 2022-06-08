A fashion blogger identified as @fashionforsissies shared photos of what appears to be crystal heelless shoes

In the stack of photos, different colours of the woven boots are seen all featuring crystal platforms without heels

Internet users have reacted to the photos with mixed reactions as some have questioned the functionality

When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how far people are willing to go to create unique pieces.

A good example is the photos of some heelless shoes trending online.

The shoes have sparked reactions. Credit: @fashionforsissies

Fashion blogger, @fashionforsissies, shared a post containing several photos of the same design of shoes featuring no heels but crystal shads as a platform.

Check out the photos below:

Internet users share thoughts on shoes

However, it appears not so many people were fans of the shoes as they questioned how one was supposed to walk in the eccentric footwear.

Check out some comments below:

s_waxin_1:

"How can people walk???"

lauren.6495:

"So you just walk on your toes the whole time??? hell no."

aishwarya_0_:

"Imagine walking..."

d.fire.within:

"Would be great for a torture party."

cashew_the_labrador:

"Honestly , this makes me feel uncomfortable."

your.conscious.realtor:

"It would break on the first step unless you walk on sand."

chetna._.25

"How will a person walk."

me_bhu_6:

"Porcupine heels."

