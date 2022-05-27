When it comes to slaying Ankara fashion, there are many ways to style these vibrant African fabrics

From casual wear s to formal attires, there’s no going wrong with Ankara especially when you pick the right style

s In this article, Legit.ng highlights six fabulous ways to rock ankara that are perfect for the working class woman

Ankara fashion is one that has been around for a long time and over the years, we have witnessed how the vibrant cotton fabric has gone from being restricted to only formal events to more contemporary styles.

Some ankara style inspirations. Credit: @sylvianduka, @zayneekarmani, @tomike_a

Source: Instagram

It's another Friday again and this means the start of a fun weekend- at least for some people. Friday also means one can dress in less formal outfits for the office.

If you fall in the category of ladies who do not have, or have run out of style inspirations for the numerous ankara fabrics piled in your wardrobe, then you're in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six chic styles that will have you looking like a boss babe.

Check them out below:

1. Blazer set

If you have a strong affinity for formal wear then this is perfect for you.

Here, the fashionista rocks a two-piece set comprising of a sleeveless blazer and a pair of straight pants.

The beautiful thing about making these kinds of outfits is that you can rock them in more ways than one - either as a set as pictured below or separately.

2. Mixed print

This look on Tomike is a winner and it is not hard to see why. It is one thing to make a pretty dress with ankara but going the extra mile by mixing prints is quite something!

Here, she keeps the drama to the minimum by adding a second print to the sleeves and around her bust area.

3. Thin strap dresses

Looking for a dress that can work for the office and also for drinks with the girls - or bae - then this is the one!

For the office, you can keep things work-appropriate by wearing a blouse underneath the thin strap midi dress as pictured below.

You can also wear a jacket over the dress or belt a blouse over it as well.

4. Lace-infused ankara dress

This is one way to keep things classy while serving boss babe vibes.

This elbow-length-sleeved dress with lace trimming is perfection redefined especially with the midi length it came in.

However, it is important to go for high-quality fabrics to avoid colours staining the white lace. Or you can opt for a different colour of the lace.

5. Solid and print

Mixing ankara fabrics with solid colours are always a winner, especially with vibrant prints like the one Ariyike has on in the photo below.

This two-piece set which comprises a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of straight pants is also a great choice for the office.

Just like the first style in this article, you can rock it differently or together as a set.

6. Statement skirts

As long as you keep the length work-appropriate, statement skirts are also a stylish look for the office.

Rocking plain ankara skirts can be boring somethings so adding a bit of an edginess to the design doesn't hurt.

Here, the fashionista pairs her lovely skirt with a long-sleeved turtleneck top.

These styles will certainly have you looking like a true fashion queen at your office!

