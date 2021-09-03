The weekend in Nigeria means one will have a lot of reasons to boogie down as weddings and several owambe parties take place during this time because the majority of people are often free from work obligations.

If you're a typical fashionista who never misses an opportunity to attend such occasions, then you know how important it is to look your best and if possible, steal the show.

Choosing the right asoebi style will help you turn heads. Photo credit: @tinusplace

Every day, new asoebi styles pop up on social media - from the daring ones to not-so-flashy ones - and for many people, the array of choices can get overwhelming sometimes.

Well, if you're unsure about what styles to rock for that special occasion, Legit.ng has selected 13 styles by some of your favourite celebrities, and other fashionistas, to get inspired by.

We all know the corset look is what is hot right now and everyone seems to be rocking it because it does well to flatter the curves of a woman. However, what is even more beautiful about the look is that it can be styled differently.

In this list below, you'll get to see different corset styles that are perfect for you! Check them out:

1. Tiwa Savage in this silver look

2. This fashionista elegantly rocking an exaggerated bow on her dress

3. Who says you can't wear white to a wedding?

4. Put your curves on display in this number

5. Bring the spice like Mercy Aigbe in this red corset look

6. Serve rich aunty vibes like Ozinna

7. Ditch your gele for a turban just like this diva

8. Apparently peekaboos work well with asoebi looks too

9. Try out this velvet and lace combo

10. Leave jaws hanging in this bejewelled look like Chioma Goodhair

11. Another lace and velvet combo slay

12. Ebony beauties, this one is for you!

13. Be the centre of attention like the King of Boys herself, Sola Sobowale

Here is why you need a good tailor

It appears tailors disappointing their clients will never go out of style as yet another lady was left pretty stunned after she received the dress she commissioned her tailor to make for her.

The photo of the lady in the ill-fitted dress was shared alongside another in a photo collage which was purportedly the inspiration for her dress.

Apparently, the unidentified lady had wanted a corset dress with a peekaboo neckline, long bell sleeves and a bow illusion from the waist and mid-thigh.

However, this was not what she got. Not only were the sleeves several inches too short, but the shape of the dress was also unflattering.

