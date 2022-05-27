Popular Nollywood actress, Rachel Okonkwo, recently had cause to celebrate as she turned a year older

The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram of over three million followers to share some new photos

Only a few days ago, veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, shared some drop-dead gorgeous photos n honour of her 57th birthday

On May 26, 2022, Rachel Okonkwo, turned a year older and she marked it in classic celebrity style.

The actress turned a year older. Credit: @rechaelokonkwo

The Nollywood actress with over three million followers on Instagram took to her page to share some gorgeous photos in honour of her new age.

The movie star shared photos of three different looks she sported for her big day.

Check them out below:

1. The blue fairy

The actress rocked a turquoise and silver lace dress with applique detailing.

The mono sleeve dress featured a butterfly-like design on the sleeve with an illusion neckline and a floor-length train.

She sported a bold makeup look and pulled her hair to the back.

2. Lady in red

Here, she sported another dress but in the colour red. The dress featured two differently-designed sleeves with one coming in a dramatic length.

The dress which had a high slit in the front flattered the actress' curves and her high bun updo did justice to the look.

3. Velvet elegance

For her final look, Okonkwo opted for a black dress with a strapless gold corset bodice.

The floor-length dress featured a dramatic slit. The actress wore her hair in a center part low bunlook with bold earring a a nude shade of makeup.

Ngozi Ezeonu defies age, shares new lovely photos to celebrate 57th birthday

A few days ago, veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, took to her Instagram page to flood her timeline with immaculate new photos of herself to celebrate the new age.

She also shared a video of her photoshoot and thanked God for sparing her life from birth till now.

Several Nigerians trooped to her page to compliment her lovely photos and showered her with amazing birthday messages.

Celebrity style recreation: Lady replicates Sharon Ooja's mini dress style

While some Nigerian tailors are infamous for often disappointing clients, there are even more designers who are simply talented and often nail style recreations.

One of such is a young lady identified as Isioma Ogabu. She recently shared photos of an off-shoulder mini dress she made.

The form-fitting mini dress was created with a print fabric and the sleeves made with a solid deep green fabric sewn in a ruffle-like pattern - a style inspired by Sharon Ooja's movie premiere look.

