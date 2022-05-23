Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding is today and her colleagues in the industry turned up for her

Several female celebrities turned up in their numbers looking stylish and elegant in their asoebi ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight stunning asoebi looks that had fans gushing over with love

It was a day of glitz and glamour as several Nigerian stars turned up in their numbers to celebrate Ini Dima-Okojie as she tied the knot traditionally with her beau.

The stars turned up in style for the wedding. Credit: Adesua Etomi, Beverly Osu, Tuboreni S

Source: Instagram

As is the case with celebrity weddings, a lot of ladies brought their fashion A-game to the event dripping in pure elegance.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight gorgeous asoebi styles from the event.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Linda Osifo

The ebony beauty stepped out for the event looking gorgeous in a brown mono sleeve dress.

While others stepped out in ensembles made from the official asoebi fabric, Osifo made hers with a little bit of the fabric and more of the two-toned solid brown featuring tulle.

This was certainly one way to stand out.

2. Idia Aisien

The fast-rising star stepped out for the event looking like a true goddess of beauty.

She shared photos standing pretty in a mermaid dress featuring lace and appliques around the bodice and sleeves.

Tying her gele in a bunny style, it gave her ensemble the perfect look.

3. Beverly Osu

The Nollywood actress and model is not one to disappoint when it has to do with slaying fashionable looks and this time is no different.

She slayed the asoebi style sporting a differently-styled sleeved dress featuring applique, lace and beads.

The thigh-high slit brought some edginess to the look.

4. Tubo

Dubbed the queen of corset looks by her fans, the top celebrity fashion designer came through with the slay - as per usual!

She rocked an intricately designed corset dress which was equally - or even more - beautiful as the one she sported to Rita Dominic's wedding.

Everything from the fitting to the bow around the flounce of her dress spelled pure elegance.

5. Alex Unusual

Just like her name suggests, the Big Brother Naija star is not one to go with the trend especially when it comes to fashion and style.

Rather than make a dress like everyone else, Alex made a pant set with her fabric.

The look featured a high-waisted pair of pants with a corset blouse.

6. Adesua Etomi Wellington

The light-skinned beauty came through with class for the wedding and we are totally here for it!

Keeping things simple yet elegant, the Nollywood actress/mother of one sported a pencil dress with off-shoulder sleeves.

Rather than a gele, she rocked her braided look to the event and it was simply gorgeous!

7. Lilian Esoro

The movie star took a completely different route in the fashion of asoebi and the result was mindblowing.

She rocked a three-piece set that was unique - at least for a wedding event.

The look featured a corset top, a jacket and a mini skirt.

8. Toke Makinwa

The media personality and top fashionista is certainly one person fans look forward to seeing at events and it is not hard to see why.

The fashion enthusiast rocked a corset bodice dress featuring appliques and a basket peplum. It will come as no surprise when fans begin to replicate the look.

While there were many stars who turned heads at the event, these eight ladies left quite a number of people excited over their choices of ensembles.

The perfect bride: Ini Dima-Okojie shares photos of her elegant civil union look

Court wedding style inspirations for brides just got more interesting as Ini Dima-Okojie has added her own fashion moment to the catalogue.

The gorgeous and talented Nollywood actress made things official with her beau on Friday, May 20, as they tied the knot in a court wedding ceremony.

The Edo-born belle took to her Instagram page to share a stack of photos of her look for the special day.

Source: Legit.ng