Asoebi styles are undoubtedly some of the looks that own the Nigerian fashion scene as it is widely popular among the ladies

For many Nigerian events, women often love to make asoebi styles in form of gowns or skirts and blouses

However, there are a few instances where ladies opt for something different and Legit.ng takes a look at some of them

Looking good is good business but standing out in style is something many people desire.

However, only a few have been able to do this and still look fashionable especially when it comes to rocking asoebi styles.

The celebrities have rocked some unique styles. Credit: @ovia_reflex, @lilianesoroo

The first thing that comes to mind for many people when they hear asoebi is gowns or two-piece set that always involves a skirt.

However, there are those who have deviated from the norm at one point and they pulled it off successfully.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four celebrities in unique asoebi styles.

Check them out below:

1. Bibi Lawrence

The talented designer has for the longest time been responsible for a lot of eye-popping looks that have earned her praises from fashion lovers.

A while ago, she took things up a notch when she unveiled another design which was a two-in-one outfit.

While the first look was a regal bridal look, the switch-up was an impressive playsuit.

2. Lilian Esoro

The gorgeous Nollywood star was among those who attended Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding recently.

Unlike the others, the mother of one opted for a rather unconventional aseobi look for the ceremony.

Her three-piece look consisted of a blazer, a corset and a mini skirt.

3. Alex Unusual

The Big Brother Naija reality star was another fashionista who stepped out looking different from other party guests at Ini's wedding.

She rocked a corset top with puffy sleeves over a pair of form-fitted straight pants, putting her gorgeous curves on display.

With a moniker like 'Unusual' it comes as no surprise when she makes some interesting fashion choices.

4. Nse Ikpe-Etim

This talented movie star effortlessly shone brightly at Rita Dominic's wedding weeks ago.

Unlike her colleagues, she opted for something with a modern twist and some edginess.

The Nollywood actress donned a tube corset top over a pair of straight pants and instead of a gele, she wore a cap.

These ladies understand the importance of creating a unique look and have so far, pulled it off effortlessly.

