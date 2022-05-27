Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star, Nini Singh, has once again shared a bridal look, leaving her fans in awe

In the photos, the biracial beauty posed in a mono strap white dress with a flowing train and a pink highlight

In March, she left her fans amazed when she shared some regal photos from a bridal photoshoot she had done

Nini Singh has certainly left many of her fans filled with anticipation regarding what she will look like on her wedding day.

The reality star posed in a gorgeous dress. Credit: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star has, over the past months, shared several photos from glammed up photoshoots and in two of them, she has gone for a bridal look.

Her recent photos uploaded on her Instagram page of over 800,000 followers makes it the second time she'll get her fans excited about a wedding.

The biracial belle posed in a mono strap mermaid dress with a side train. The pristine look featured a blush pink highlight around the sleeve and the train.

For her face, she sported bold makeup and wore her hair in a side part ponytail, donning leaf-like earrings.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I’m a flamingo in a flock of pigeons ✌"

Check out the post below:

BBNaija star Nini is the perfect bride in gorgeous wedding-themed photoshoot

The look which was styled by Abuja stylist, @9thavenuecollections, saw Nini rocking a gorgeous long-sleeved ball dress bedazzled with pearls around the bodice.

She posed with a beautiful bouquet comprising of red and white roses and accessorised her bridal updo with a stylish tiara.

For her face, she sported nude makeup, giving the entire ensemble a perfect bridal look.

