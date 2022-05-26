A fashion designer identified as Isioma Ogabu has received praise online over a recent dress she made

The talented style enthusiast replicated one of Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja's min i dress styles

i A few days ago, another lady identified as Zana Ruse went viral for recreating top model Iman's 2021 Met Gala look

While some Nigerian tailors are infamous for often disappointing clients, there are even more designers who are simply talented and often nail style recreations.

One of such is a young lady identified as Isioma Ogabu. She recently shared photos of an off-shoulder mini dress she made.

Isioma recreated Ooja's look. Credit: @d_isiomaapparels, @sharonooja

The form-fitting mini dress was created with a print fabric and the sleeves made with a solid deep green fabric sewn in a ruffle-like pattern.

For her hair, Isioma sported a high ponytail look.

Check out the full look below:

Isioma's dress is heavily inspired by Sharon Ooja's look which she shared some weeks ago.

Recall, the actress had stepped out for the premiere of The Perfect Arrangement - a movie in which she was a cast member.

She sported the mini dress in pink and red colour, alongside a ponytail hairstyle as well.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Nigerian lady recreates top model Iman's iconic 2021 Met Gala look, earns her applause online

A Nigerian designer, Zana Ruse, recently presented her final project at the fashion school she attended and it has left many people impressed.

For the project, the talented lady stepped way out of the box to create a gold ensemble heavily inspired by Iman Abdulmajid's 2021 Met Gala look.

Recall the Somalian top model left the fashion world stunned when she stepped out in an otherworldly custom brocade bustier and trousers paired with a tiered, gilded feather cage overskirt and bespoke matching headpiece.

Style recreation: Bride replicates actress Rita Dominic's wedding look, internet users react

The wedding day is pretty special to most women and this explains why a lot is often put into ensuring they look their best on that special day.

This was clearly the case for a lady identified as Adaoma who made a beautiful bride on her special day.

For her traditional wedding ceremony, Adaoma sported a purple corset bodice cold shoulder look as one of her ensembles for the day - a look inspired by Rita Dominic's wedding ensemble.

