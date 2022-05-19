Fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, recently shared some photos of herself in a white dress

Also featuring in the photos is a green structured bag by high-end brand, Maison Goyard worth a lot of money

A few months ago, talented Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, also shared photos in which she posed with a similar bag from the same brand

Priscilla Ojo may have shot into the limelight as the daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, but she certainly is making a name for herself gradually.

The bag is worth over N2 million. Credit: Priscilla Ojo, Maison Goyard

Asides from running her own fashion brand, the young lady has also proven to be a lover of all things luxury fashion.

Just recently, she shared some photos of herself which appeared to have been taken in the back of a car.

Priscilla Ojo rocking Maison Goyard

Sitting pretty in a strapless white mini dress, the fashionista posed with her green handbag from Maison Goyard worth a lot of money.

She paired the look with some strappy shoes in the colour green.

Although the cost of the bag is only available on request on their official website, it is retailing for a whopping N2.5 million ($6,236) on shopping website, Tradesy.

Goyard is a French trunk and leather goods maker. It was established in 1853 in Paris, and previously doing business as Martin (Pierre-François Martin founded the House of Martin in 1792).

See her post below:

Fabulous and expensive: Singer Tiwa Savage rocks similar designer handbag

When it comes to fashion and style, there is no denying that Tiwa Savage, is one celebrity who never slacks.

The talented singer and mother of one travelled to the UK some weeks ago and appears to have had quite the fun there.

She shared some photos on social media and in one of them, she posed inside what appeared to be a boutique, donning a sporty chic look.

She wore a white shirt and a pair of grey pants over a pair of white sneakers. Sporting a long trenchcoat, she held a Maison Goyard bag - and according to reports, the bag does not come cheap!

