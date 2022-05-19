Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Ini Edo, recently took to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

In the stack of photos, the mother of one is seen in a maxi pink tulle dress posing against a floral backdrop

Only a while ago, Legit.ng reported the news of how the caramel beauty and Nancy Isime were spotted in similar dresses

The year 2022 has witnessed Ini Edo rock some pretty stylish and head-turning looks and we are here for it.

In the light of her grand birthday celebration, the talented Nollywood actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some absolutely stunning new photos.

The actress dazzled in some new photos. Credit: Ini Edo

Source: Instagram

A lot of fashion lovers have jumped on the tulle fashion trend and the Akwa Ibom beauty made sure to be one of them.

Recall that she sported a lilac tulle dress for her birthday photoshoot. Well, she certainly didn't have enough of the candy cotton vibe as she rocked yet another tulle dress in the new uploads.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the new snaps, she posed in a tiered ruffle maxi dress with ruffle sleeves and a corset bodice.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Celebrity twin moments: Nancy Isime, Ini Edo slay matching feather dress in different styles

While celebrities strive to create a unique sense of style, once in a while we see these stylish celebrities twinning - unwittingly.

Media personality and Nollywood actress Nancy Isime marked Easter in a bright ensemble that had fans gushing over with love. She paired the Medlin yellow feather dress with a clutch purse and a coordinating pair of pumps.

Ini Edo also rocked the same look, weeks later. Unlike Nancy who plied the monochromatic route, Ini opted to add a pop of colour to her yellow look by donning a red blazer over the dress.

AMVCA 2022: Viral video shows 5 men dressing Ifu Ennada in controversial dress

In other news, Ifu Ennada undoubtedly went all out for her look for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

A video has since surfaced online which captures the behind-the-scenes of the star getting ready for the event.

In the video which was captured outdoors, the petite star is seen surrounded by five men who are seen putting the dress on her.

Source: Legit.ng