Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who is currently in the UK, took herself out for some shopping

In one of the photos shared on her Instagram page, the talented songstress posed with an expensive designer bag

According to reports, the bag is designed by Parisian trunkmaker, Maison Goyard, and costs a whopping sum

When it comes to fashion and style, there is no denying that Tiwa Savage, is one celebrity who never slacks.

The talented singer and mother of one travelled to the UK some weeks ago and appears to have had quite the fun there.

The bag is worth over N2 million. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage, Poshmark

She shared some photos on social media and in one of the photos, she posed inside what appeared to be a boutique donning a sporty chic look.

She wore a white shirt and a pair of grey pants over a pair of white sneakers. Sporting a long trenchcoat, she held a Maison Goyard bag - and according to reports, the bag does not come cheap!

About the Goyard designer bag

Goyard is a French trunk and leather goods maker. It was established in 1853 in Paris, and previously doing business as Martin (Pierre-François Martin founded the House of Martin in 1792).

Tiwa is pictured holding what appears to be a very rare design of the Goyard Saigon full structure bag and according to Poshmark, it is retailing for a whopping N2.4 million ($6,000).

Check out the photo below:

Looking like a bag of money: Tiwa Savage slays in designer dress

Tiwa Savage has always had fun with her fashion choices - getting hits and misses here and there.

However, ever since this year started, it has become quite obvious that she has been very intentional about her sense of style.

Just recently, the singer who is currently in the UK, was spotted looking chic and fabulous in a daring ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a stack of photos in which she is seen rocking a Monot Spring 2021 white cutout, long dress with a side thigh-high slit.

According to reports, the dress costs a whopping N842,000 (£1550).

Source: Legit.ng