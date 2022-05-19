Monochromatic brown ensembles have gradually become a trend among stylish Nigerian celebrities

In recent times, stars like Tiwa Savage and Jemima Osunde have been spotted donning fashionable looks in brown hues

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six fashionista celebrities who have served fashion goals in the colour

The colour brown in fashion has been waiting for its moment for quite some time and it appears the creamy, natural colour has quietly come of age in the past year.

The trend has been rocked by several celebrities. Credit: iwa Savage, Saskay and Jemima Osunde.

Source: Instagram

Brown has been known to humankind since the earliest civilizations and the colour can be found in pre-historic tomb and cave paintings, on vases produced by the Greeks and Romans, and in oil paintings used during the Italian Renaissance - according to an article by Vox.

Well, one thing is certain, more stars are embracing the colour in fashionable ways and we are totally here for it.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six Nigerian celebrity fashionistas who have been spotted in this colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

1. Saskay

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star is one lady who pulls off almost any ensemble she dons.

A few hours after her birthday, the Shine Ya Eyes star shared a stunning photo of her rocking a brown ensemble.

Wearing her brown/blonde hair, the look consisted of a tube top and a pair of fitted pants.

2. Jemima Osunde

The pretty Nollywood actress was among the stars who graced the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) looking gorgeous - as per usual.

For the high-profile event, she sported an eye-catching number by Flat17studio which hugged her slim silhouette.

The brown look was undoubtedly a head-turner at the event!

3. Tiwa Savage

The talented singer, a while ago, left her fans stunned when she shared some photos in a form-fitting look.

Tiwa showed off her curves in the brown two-toned corset dress from Tubo which was, interestingly, named after her.

The form-fitting 'Savage dress' features a dark brown thin strap corset top with a mini skirt bottom designed to give a half-dressed flirty vibe.

4. Alex Unusual

The BBNaija star and top brand influencer has long established she is a boss when it comes to fashion.

The Double Wahala ex-housemate opted for a sporty look in a brown ensemble.

She donned a latex jacket over a pair of latex jogger-like pants in a lighter shade of brown.

5. Chioma Goodhair

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) star and hair entrepreneur has continued to prove she is a fashion goddess.

In the photos shared, Chioma sports a Gucci print mini dress. She paired the look with some gold stilletos and a brown handbag.

6. Nancy Isime

The Nollywood actress and media personality is another star who loves to look stylish.

Just like the others, Nancy also jumped on the brown colour trend, going for a easy beach vibe in the photos shared.

She sported a cutout maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and paired it with a straw hat.

These stars have proven that outfits in brown hues can be just as stylish as any other colour!

Men in pink: 5 Nigerian celebrities who pull off the feminine colour with ease

History has shown that pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. According to the director of The Museum at the Fashion Institute Technology, Valerie Steele, pink outfits were considered very masculine in the 18th century.

Steele explained that pink was considered a “warlike colour” since it was a “diminutive of red.” This fashion and way of thinking got lost as society changed.

Well, like all things making a comeback in fashion, there are some Nigerian celebrities who have proven that men too can pull off the colour.

Source: Legit.ng