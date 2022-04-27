While many people believe that pink is a feminine colour, there are some people who have proven this to be untrue

The Nigerian industry is home to a lot of fashionable men who continue to pull off stylish ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five stylish men who have rocked the colour pink and looked good in it

History has shown that pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. According to the director of The Museum at the Fashion Institute Technology, Valerie Steele, pink outfits were considered very masculine in the 18th century.

Some male Nigerian celebrities have pulled off the colour. Photo credit: Neo Akpofure, Timini Egbuson

Source: Instagram

Steele explained that pink was considered a “warlike colour” since it was a “diminutive of red.” This fashion and way of thinking got lost as society changed.

Well, like all things making a comeback in fashion, there are some Nigerian celebrities who have proven that men too can pull off the colour.

Check out how five stars have rocked it below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Prince Nelson

The Big Brother Naija reality star is one fashionista who loves to look good and his Instagram page is proof.

Here, the Lockdown star rocks a pink two-piece set comprising of a double-breasted blazer and a pair of fitted pants.

He paired the look with a maroon long-sleeved turtleneck top and white sneakers.

2. Timini Egbuson

The Nollywood bad boy loves to rock swaggy and casual ensembles, and this time is no different.

Here, he poses for some snapshots sporting a pink t-shirt which he paired with ash-coloured pants.

Wearing some dark sunshades, he added some colour to the look with his red and white sneakers.

3. Whitemoney

The 2021 Big Brother Naija winner is one celebrity big on monochromatic looks.

Here, he donned a pink two-piece ensemble comprising of a loose-fitted t-shirt and a pair of combat pants.

He paired the outfit with some Burberry print sneakers.

4. Neo

The Lockdown star is a boss when it comes to rocking head-turning stylish looks.

When it comes to fashion and style, Neo is not afraid to experiment with different looks.

Here, the style boss pairs his pink two-piece ensemble with a white t-shirt and coordinating sneakers.

5. Stan Nze

The talented Nollywood actor held a photoshoot sporting a pink look.

Here, the actor is seen posing in a white shirt worn underneath a sleeveless blazer over a pair of matching pink pants.

He finished off the look with a pair of brown shoes.

Pink is a versatile colour that can be worn in different ways and most especially by both genders!

Different shades of Starboy: Wizkid pulls off stylish monochrome looks

Afrobeats superstar, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid has continued to thrill his fans with his music, as well as his sense of style.

In 2016, Vogue dubbed Wizkid Nigeria’s best-dressed pop star, describing the singer as having a “thoughtful and fun approach to wardrobe.”

Well, a brief trip to his Instagram page will more than convince you that the Essence crooner is big on stylish ensembles.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five times the singer rocked monochrome looks.

Source: Legit.ng