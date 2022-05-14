Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello, stepped out for the AMVCA gala night in some expensive designer shoes

A few days before, media personality, Toke Makinwa and actress, Destiny Etiko were also spotted rocking the same design

A brief search through the internet reveals that the shoes are from the high-end brand, Versace, and they are worth a lot of money

When it comes to looking good, there are some celebrities who spare no cost as long as the end result has them slaying in fashionable looks.

As is the case with many trends, it appears there is a new fad in town and the high-end brand, Versace, has a hand in this.

One of their shoe design seems to be slowly winning the hearts of Nigerian celebrities.

The shoes are worth a lot of money. Credit: Farfetch

The 'Medusa Head charm platform sandals' are retailing for a whopping N478,000 which is about $1,152, as seen on shopping site, Farfetch.

Below are three celebrities who have rocked the designer shoes:

1. Destiny Etiko

The Nollywood star who was on a movie set, took to her Instagram page to share a goofy photo with Ebelle Okaro.

In the photo, the curvy actress donned a red dress which she paired with the famous Versace shoes in red.

She sported a black midi bag to go with the ensemble.

2. Toke Makinwa

The media personality is not one to slack when it comes to putting together a good fit.

She shared photos of herself rocking a yellow mini dress with long straps and paired the dress with some green Versace shoes.

Makinwa and fashionable looks are unarguably like 5 and 6.

3. Funke Akindele

The Nollywood actress/filmmaker was among the stars that graced the AMVCA gala night, looking stunning.

She rocked a blue velvety mini dress with lamb of mutton sleeves. She accessorised with a pair of hot pink Versace high platform heels and a matching purse.

