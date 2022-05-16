Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Nini Singh, has taken to social media to share new photos in honour of her birthday

The Shine Ya Eyes star who turned a year older on Monday, May 16, shared some gorgeous new photos

Hours before her birthday, Nini's stylist, Swazzi, stated in a tweet that the look cost over N1.6 million

Today, Monday, May 16 holds a special place in Nini's heart as she turns a year older.

The beautiful Big Brother Niaja star took to her Instagram page to share photos in honour of her new age.

The reality star turned a year older. Credit: @photokulture for @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

In the stack of photos posted on her page of over 800,000 followers, the Shine Ya Eyes star posted in a regal ballgown.

The strapless black dress features some bedazzling around the bust which snaked all the way down to the flounce of the dress.

For her face, she sported a high ponytail hairdo with some dramatic curly edges and rocked some gorgeous dropping earrings.

Swipe to see more photos below:

The cost of Nini's birthday dress

A few hours to her birthday, the stylist, Swazzi, behind the Bemi Ivory dress took to Twitter to drop an interesting claim about it.

According to the image consultant, the dress is worth over N1.6 million which is about $4,000.

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng reached out to the designer to confirm this claim but is yet to get a response - at the time of reporting this news.

