Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, had taken to social media to celebrate Easter with some gorgeous photos

A few weeks later, veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, also shared photos of herself rocking a similar dress

Both dresses were designed by celebrity stylist/designer, Mimi Yina who is better known as Medlin Boss

While celebrities strive to create a unique sense of style, once in a while we see these stylish celebrities twinning - unwittingly.

The Nollywood stars sported matching dresses. Credit: Nancy Isime, Ini Edo

Source: Instagram

Nancy Isime in feather dress

The media personality and Nollywood actress marked Easter in a bright ensemble that had fans gushing over with love.

She paired the Medlin yellow feather dress with a clutch purse and a coordinating pair of pumps.

For a more cinched look, she sported a silver belt bringing a shine to her monochrome look.

Ini Edo in a feather dress

The popular screen goddess also rocked the same look, weeks later.

Unlike Nancy who plied the monochromatic route, Ini opted to add a pop of colour to her yellow look by donning a red blazer over the dress.

She paired the look with some studded strappy sandals and an LV micro mini bag.

