Another lady has left social media users buzzing with reactions following a video in which she installed Ghana weaving

In the now-viral clip, the woman who appears to have scanty hair seats through the braiding process which comes out neatly

Many internet users have reacted to the trending video with many questioning why she is stressing her hait

Braids are in vogue right now (probably hotter than ever before) and many style lovers want a piece of the pie.

No matter the consequences.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: Gossipmill TV

Source: Instagram

When seeking protective hairstyles, it is often advised that one avoids hairstyles such as Ghana weaving as they often lead to hair breakage and damage due to the tightness.

However, there are people who tend to ignore this important piece of advice, doing as their heart pleases.

One of such is a lady whose video has since gone viral online.

Despite having scanty hair, she can be seen in the trending clip getting Ghana weaving hairstyle installed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

presh_x.o:

"All I can see is pain "

goldevea_:

"Great job by the Stylist."

fittyfourhimself:

"this one na magic o."

ceemaspecial_pap:

"Headache calling ‍♀️‍♀️"

thenature00000:

"She should be wearing wig, not stressing the hair."

pressyvivian:

"U no get hair , u still get mind do this hard Ghana weaving. Before u loose it everything go don comot patapata e go shock u."

en_ryanaestheticsandspa:

"She want to still remove the remaining strands."

tracey_hair.ng:

"Why is she still braiding tho."

bahdt_girl_annie1:

"By the time she loose the hair i no sure say hair go remain "

