Yet another video has surfaced on social media which shows the type of hairstyle a lady wanted and what she ended up with

The now-viral clip shows the woman receiving finishing touches on the crooked-looking long cornrows

Several internet users have reacted with amusement to the video with some expressing their shock and disapproval

Sometimes, the hours women sit through to get their hair done are not always as rewarding as they would imagine.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media which has got many people talking.

Is that a joke? Mixed reactions to trending video of lady's hairstyle versus what she wanted

Source: Instagram

It goes without saying that braids are in vogue right now (probably hotter than ever before) and many style lovers want a piece of the pie.

A lady's desire to slay her look with a neatly-done set of cornrows did not quite end as expected after her visit to the salon.

In the video shared on Instagram via hair page, @nigerianbraids, a photo of the hairstyle inspiration is seen in the first part of the video.

It features a model with well-laid curly edges. However, what comes afterwards is a far cry from the original hairstyle.

In the concluding clip, the lady who seems satisfied with the otherwise crooked hairstyle is seen trying to make the hair neat using a fire method.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

annyfabolous:

"It’s the fire for me."

tour_lanny:

"They even asked her to lay her edges herself."

oyin_olaoti:

"What does she expect? From that type of shop?"

crystalsjumbo:

"God how Will the hair stylist make heaven."

lysbette_:

"I’ll tell the hairstylist “ABEG LOOSE AM.”

smyles_iam:

"It’s how the hairdresser is doing like she knows what she’s doing."

mhizblizzz:

"There is a big difference between hairstylist and hair dresser ooo."

boss_mimee:

"It’s the serious face of the lady burning the hair."

tresses_africaines_dunkerque:

"Is that a joke?"

onyiix_official:

"You braid this kin nonsense and you still wan burn her head."

