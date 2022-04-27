A man recently became an internet sensation after a video in which he is seen sporting a unique hairstyle

In the video, the man is seen smiling at the camera as it takes in different angles of the umbrella-shaped hairstyle

Many social media users have taken to the comment section to give the hairstyle funny nicknames

When it comes to how creatively crazy some people get in the name of fashion and style, it appears there are no limits.

A case in point is a video currently trending which shows a man with an interesting hairstyle.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on Instagram by Gossipmill TV, the man is seen rocking what appears to be a structured hairstyle.

The video which captures the umbrella-shaped look from different angles has since gone viral online.

Social media users react

erm_eye:

"Convocation."

_janejoseph:

"Sun protection ☂"

fay_vor1:

"Na graduation cap be this."

wonuola._:

"Umbrella academy."

mercilyn_mercy:

"Dey like all those graduation cap."

luv2_trap:

"Raiden Cut ... Raiden for mortal kombat #this one no even need hat again."

ifinedie:

"Na Graduation gown remain ☺️"

nailboxbyray:

"Maybe he just graduated and he wants his village people to know."

i___winnie:

"Umbrella or matric hat."

chairman_9mm

"Under the Canopy Under the Canopy under the Canopy of God Mmmmmmmmmm. My Saviour will cover me, give me security Under the canopy of God. I no go fail exam!!! That’s the name of the hairstyle "

