A Twitter user identified as Okanghe has taken to the platform to share her experience with a tailor

In a recent post, she shared photos of the dress she had commissioned the tailor to make and what she got instead

Several internet users have reacted to the post with many people sharing their thoughts on the matter

Change may be constant in life but so also are the chances of hearing a fresh story about tailors disappointing their clients on a daily basis.

Twitter user, @Okanghe223, recently left social media users buzzing when she shared photos of what she ordered versus what was delivered.

While she had wanted a fitted off-shoulder burnt orange and black asoebi look, she got something quite different and ill-fitted too.

Sharing the photos of the style inspiration and of her posing in the ill-fitted dress, she captioned:

"Another tailor has done her best. What I ordered meet what I got"

See the post below:

Social media users react

kiki_dola:

"Don't ever choose a taylor over a fashion designer guyse get why."

kiddiesbestoption:

" but some people don't have the body for the cloth na."

__lexy_herbert:

"Lmao how much she pay tailor I have same outfit and my tailor did well."

lymafragile:

"But wait wat haaaaaaa, why can't u just say u can't sew it, wat is dis, how come the net Abeg."

priceless_doothom:

"Me i always say tailors own the VVIP seat in Hell."

ayodeji_olowookere:

"You sef, after them measure you, yo go add weight again how e wan take fit. You no see the other person. Abegi."

mihz_paige:

"Arrest her "

valchrist2339:

"Hw many yards u give de tailor matter because some people will bring 2yards of cloth ad de want to sew 4yard cloth ad if u tell them nor go gree "

