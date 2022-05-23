Photos of what a lady ordered and what she got have since gone viral on social media leaving ma n y people amused

n In the photos, the lady had ordered a corset bodice jumpsuit as seen on Veekee James, the original designer

However, what she got lacked fitting and looked unflattering on her, attracting criticisms from internet users who pointed out the flaws

In shopping for outfits and even replicating designs, one of the important factors to consider is your body type.

This appears to be the problem in the case of a lady who recently got a new outfit.

Internet users have reacted to the photos. Credit: Veekee James, Yabaleft

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @yabaleftonline, the lady had ordered a green jumpsuit originally designed and modeled by celebrity stylist, Veekee James.

However, what she got lacked the glamour and fitting seen in the original as the difference in their body types appeared more pronounced.

See post below:

Social media users share thoughts

la_doosh:

"It just needs to be slim fitted but it can still never look the same because, you didn’t order the body ‍♀️"

mikhaelgram:

"Abeg rest nah the cloth see your belle."

queen.tesia_:

"Did you pay for corset."

shearerlinx_yns:

"U sef think am nah, u resemble the person wey wear the cloth?"

gylliananthonette:

"How do you order clothes you saw on Kim Kardashian when you look like mr ibru."

adebolaadeolaa:

"They forgot to deliver the body ma binu."

mzolanma:

"Why not make something according to your Body Shape."

thejuliaanthony:

"Tailor tried see your belle and no hips plus you no do make up hair no bag no shoe."

lagos_mosquitoo:

"The tailor try, make the aunty Carey gold bag too and pose."

_nahrys:

"We promised to be comfortable on our own skin, please manage it all body type is good."

Source: Legit.ng