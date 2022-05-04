Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Michael, has taken to social media to share photos of his new look

The Shine Ya Eyes reality star and rapper appears to have chopped off his dreadlocks as he sported a low-cut hair

Meanwhile, fellow 2021 ex-housemate, Peace Ogor, has made a social media comeback with some stylish new looks

While many guys are out there looking for ways to grow out their hair in different style, Michael is going back to his roots - literally.

Out with the old, in with the new: BBNaija Michael chops off dreadlocks, debuts new look

Source: Instagram

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star who brought his swag in the house, has grown quite a fanbase full of people who love his sense of style and musical talent.

However, while a lot of people may have fallen in love with his bad boy looks, Michael appears to have ditched that for a fresh start as seen in his recent post.

The Shine Ya Eyes star recently shared photos of himself rocking a low cut hair devoid of his blonded dreadlocks.

In the stack of photos, Michael is seen rocking a print shirt as he shows off his stylish haircut with a curvy line.

Check out the photos below;

Reactions

thearinolao:

"Come through with the new look Sensei!! "

mrkayvee:

"Yo ! Throw back ?"

sanesosibo_:

"New look , whose this ??? ♥️♥️♥️"

jackie_b_addict:

"Our dada is gone , either ways who don fine don fine finish."

Back and better: BBNaija star Peace Ogor makes social media comeback in style

Fans are excited about the return of Big Brother Naija star, Peace Ogor, to social media.

The reality star whose last public post on Instagram was in December of 2021, broke the four-month dearth to wow her fans with some new photos on May 2, 2022.

In the stack of photos, she rocked a pearl strand-embellished backless black dress paired with her blonde bob wig.

