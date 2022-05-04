Some Big Brother Naija stars have continued to serve major fashion goals ever since they shot into the limelight

The likes of Tacha, Liquorose and Cee-C have at one point gone for the colour blue and they had heads turning

In this article, Legit.ng has spotlighted some of these reality TV stars who rocked gorgeous outfits in blue

Blue is the colour of tranquillity and it gives strength and has a healing effect.

This probably explains why a lot of Nigerian stars have been spotted in the colour which has shades that are elegant in their simplicity.

The ladies have rocked blue in style. Photo credit: @symply_tacha, @liquorose and @ceec_official

Check out the six ladies below:

1. Liquorose

The 2021 reality star and top brand influencer wowed her fans when she shared a photo of herself in a blue mini look in honour of her birthday.

The dress with a plunging neckline and featured cutouts saw the BBNaija star looking fierce. The dress was designed by the clothing brand, Emagine By Bukola.

2. Cee-C

The Double Wahala star was among the guests who attended the Gatsby-themed birthday party of Liquorose.

The curvy fashionista turned up in a floor-length sheer dress with feather sleeves.

The fabulous look was designed by the Erica Moore brand.

3. Tacha

The 2019 BBNaija star is not one to miss out on an opportunity to slay and this time is no different.

The TV star and top brand influencer shared some photos of herself looking fierce in a Tolu Bally design.

The mono strap dress flattered her feminine silhouette and she accessorised with a cute blue purse.

4. Saskay

The ebony beauty is unarguably one of the 2021 reality stars who are not afraid to experiment in the areas of fashion and art.

Here, she rocked a gorgeous blue top with dramatic power sleeves and paired it with junky pieces of jewellery.

She also complimented the top with matching blue eyeshadow.

5. Queen

The queen of the Monarchs is another BBNaija star who is not afraid to rock some head-turning outfits.

Here, she went for a royal look in this Rikaoto dress which she topped off with a tiara.

The dress which featured an illusion plunging neckline saw the star flaunting her legs through the drama opening at the front.

6. Dorathy

The Lockdown star went hard on her reunion looks and we loved every bit of it.

Here, she rocked a blue dress with applique-infused sheer neckline and sleeves.

The corset bodice dress featured a high slit that gave her the opportunity to show off some skin.

Blue definitely looks good on all of them!

