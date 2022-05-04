Big Brother Naija star, Peace Ogor, has made a social media comeback after a four-month break and her fans are excited

The Shine Ya Eyes star whose last post was in December recently shared some photos rocking fierce looks

Peace was one of the 2021 contestants who appeared on the highly-coveted show but got evicted after some weeks in the house

Fans are excited about the return of Big Brother Naija star, Peace Ogor, to social media.

The reality star made her first post of 2022. Photo credit: @jeremievisuals (for @peaceogor)

The reality star whose last public post on Instagram was in December of 2021, broke the four-month dearth to wow her fans with some new photos on May 2, 2022.

Peace in black dress

In the stack of photos, she rocked a pearl strand-embellished backless black dress paired with her blonde bob wig.

The timeless look saw the ebony beauty sporting black gloves to match the long sleeves of the dress as she posed with a telephone.

Peace in animal print

Here, the reality star opted for something more fierce and flirty.

The BBNaija star ditched the wig as she sported blonde cornrows, a natural shade of makeup and leaf-designed earrings.

She posed in a maxi animal print dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic slit in the front.

BBNaija stars react

beatriceofficial_:

"Back and hot"

officialprincess_francis:

"Welcome back girl "

symply_tacha:

"Missed you ❤️❤️"

officialsaskay:

"❤️"

Source: Legit.ng