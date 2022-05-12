A young lady has gone viral on social media after a video captured her sporting a unique hairstyle

In the now-trending video, the lady is seen showing off her hair which features frontals that appeared to have been made from large multiple locks of hair

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many taking to the comment section to nickname the hairstyle

When it comes to how creative people can get with their looks, it appears there are no limits.

A lady is currently trending on social media for her choice of hairstyle and it is not hard to see why.

The lady's hairstyle has left many people amused. Credit: @gossipmill (Instagram), Getty

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared by blogger, Gossipmill TV, the lady is seen showing off her hairstyle with a differently-styled type of frontal.

As seen in the video, the frontal does not bear any semblance with the type that is popular in the market.

Rather, it looks like several large locs of hair were glued in different curly directions around her edges.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

dizzkidofficial:

"Indomitable frontal.kpk"

etimajonathan:

"7D frontal. Edges for days! Baby hairs of the most high! "

nancy_uche17:

"Basket frontal"

slayers_crib____:

"Omo y the hair Dey give me goosebumps."

officialvjpriceless:

"I don’t understand this hair style sha "

__juxtcallmeblexxing__:

"Which kind hair be this."

iamyetundebakare:

"Feathers frontal is not for the children she’s so beautiful and WE LOVE HER."

ola_tbrain01:

"The frontal be like indomie abeg."

endylight1:

"I don’t understand the hair, I hope they didn’t glue that hair to her scalp. Naija saloon and Gorrillà glue na 5 & 6 o."

