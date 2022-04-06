Popular celebrity designer, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, the CEO of Anjy Luminee, has been slammed by Ivorian brand, Lafalaise Don

According to the brand, the celebrity designer copied one of their designs and did not give credit to them

Recall the Ivorian brand designed the cowry dress costume for Olivia Yace at the 2021 Miss World contest

Luminee replicated a similar look for Yoruba film star, Eniola Alao, for Femi Adebayo's recent movie premiere

Barely 48 hours after receiving major applause on social media, it appears the tides for Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo have turned and it is not in her favour.

The CEO of Anjy Luminee was recently called out by Ivorian brand, Lafalaise Don, for replicating one of their designs and not giving any credit to them, claiming the design as her creation.

The Ivorian brand has threatened legal actions. Photo credit: Lafalaise Don and CEO Luminee

Source: Instagram

Recall the Ivorian brand had created the ethereal costume for Olivia Yace, who represented the country at the 2021 Miss World beauty pageant.

The costume comprised of a unique ensemble of a dress accessorised with cowries, complete with a statement kente print and cowries embossed headpiece.

Well, CEO Luminee created a design undeniably similar to that of Lafalaise, for film star, Eniola Alao, for the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie.

The attire left many impressed so much that Alao won the Best Dressed star at the event.

Well, in a recent post, Lafalaise has called out Luminee and has gone on to threaten legal actions.

According to the lengthy post, they had reached out to Luminee to give credit in her Instagram posts but she neither responded nor gave credit.

Part of their post reads:

"We'll fight plagiarism with the last energy in the name of the Ivory Coast, for our intellectual property. As African creators, we must learn to respect the work of our peers. We evolve in a system with almost no opportunities for us, we must face the difficulties of entrepreneurial life and fight to defend out illectual property."

See post below:

The brand called out CEO Luminee. Photo credit: @lafalaisedon

Source: Instagram

Outraged internet users storm CEO Luminee's page

While Luminee's comment section under the design was initially filled with compliments, they have all been overshadowed by angry and disappointed netizens calling out her alleged theft of intellectual property.

Check out the comments below:

titi_tourels:

"This is scandalous!!! You can be inspired by the beautiful dress made by @lafalaisedionn for our Miss @olivia.yace but this is literally a copycat with no credit. Shame!!! @madamekoffii je depose le micro."

kiamexpress:

"Decency and common courtesy will require that at least the original designer be credited or cited as a source of inspiration. This design right here from the headdress to the cowry placement and the actual dress is the exact creation of @lafalaisedionn She and her team worked tirelessly to come up with this design for @olivia.yace during the Miss World competition. There is a whole story behind the headdress and the dress. You cannot just copy someone else’s work to the T, and pass it as your own without even giving them a shout out. I hope you have bigger dream for yourself and your brand than to just limit your work to stealing other’s hard work."

makethetruthcome:

"You’re stole @lafalaisedionn work for @olivia.yace we’re going to report you."

la_gauchette_nail:

"So you copy the creation of @lafalaisedionn for @olivia.yace and be proud of it. You have no shame."

anaisgnakra:

"At this point you can simply admit the blatant plagiarism here and mention the creator who is @lafalaisedionn. She created it for miss world, how did you imagine that no one will notice it?"

__makiss:

"You can say that you were inspired by the outfit of @olivia.yace and @lafalaisedionn , but it's not your creation. It's nasty to give you the credit of another person."

kevxnie:

"This is not your work ma’am. You should be ashamed."

