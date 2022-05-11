Nigerian fashionista, Temi Otedola, has continued to show her support for Nigerian fashion brands

In a recent Instagram Story post, the daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, donned an army green dress

The mono strap dress which she rocked to a recent interview is from a clothing brand, Andrea Iyamah and is worth over N100k

Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has always been one to pull off a stylish ensemble effortlessly - and this time is no different.

The fashion influencer and actress recently stepped out for an interview sporting yet another head-turning outfit.

The mono strap dress designed by clothing brand, Andrea Iyamah, is tagged 'the Kamala midi dress' and features ruffles that looked pretty flattering on Temi.

According to information on their official website, the dress costs N167,300.

Check out how Temi styled the dress below:

The dress is designed by a Nigerian brand. Photo credit: Temi Otedola, Andrea Iyamah

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng