Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Mercy Aigbe, has been serving some major style goals in Bubu dresses

A fan loved the look so much and decided to replicate one of them which, according to a recent post, ended in disappointment

Nigerians on social media took to the comment section to share their thoughts on what may have gone wrong

While there are some tailors steady putting smiles on the faces of their clients, it appears the same is not the case for others.

One of such is a lady who is currently trending on social media following her attempt to replicate one of Mercy Aigbe's outfits.

The dress was poorly recreated. Photo credit: @mercyaigbe, @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

Recall that ever since the Nollywood actress got married to her Muslim beau, she has been sporting some well-tailored Bubu dresses.

Well, it appears this particular fan loved one of such styles so much that she decided to replicate it.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the attempt ended in tears as what she got was a far cry from what she ordered.

In the photo, the lady is pictured in a white version of the yellow Bubu she tried to recreate and not only is the fitting wrong, but the sleeves also came out differently too.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react

turbanqueenn:

"Material is totally different, mikado material mercy used, u used satin or duchess it won’t work.."

iam_omotolaadebayo:

"But the same tailor made one disastrous yellow this had better be a content."

modellah:

"Why does the white look a cast of “AYA MATANGA"

confidence_anastasia:

"It’s almost same style, the problem here is the fabric, Mercy used original mikado and the other woman used thick silk…it will definitely not give you same thing when it comes to appearance."

quyndyl:

"Lemme laugh it’s the fabric na. The tailor tried her best . Mikado vs bridal satin."

zorish_o:

"Go and sew no more."

_radiodiva:

"The tailor had an idea of the style na material no reach."

nonny_michelle_clothing:

"When you want to copy a style please copy the fabric as well Mikado silk no be your mate ooo."

amplo_stitches1:

"The tailor needs to go for an upgrade course of fabric selection and style interpretation..."

astarnamedsirius26:

"Best advice I can give is you learn carpentry."

kekakekas:

"Please refund her and add more money to it."

BBNaija star Liquorose proves singer Rihanna is her style twin with 3 looks

Roseline Afije is certainly one reality TV star who has refused to stay boxed into one brand of fashion and style.

When she's not rocking baggy jeans with oversized t-shirts, she's flaunting curves and skin in form-fitting and sometimes, revealing outfits.

Well, this probably explains why she has an affinity for Rihanna- or at least her sense of style.

Just like the Barbadian singer, Liqurose has continued to drop jaws and cause a buzz with almost everything she puts on.

Source: Legit.ng