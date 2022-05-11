A video is currently trending online as it captures the moment a makeup artist painted an image of Steve Harvey

In the trending clip which captures just an eye, the lady paints over and around her eyelids, using her lash as a moustache

A while ago, Harvey's daughter, Lori was showered with praises by her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan over her Met Gala look

It doesn't take a lot for one to imitate the mannerisms of Hollywood actor and TV host, Steve Harvey.

However, it takes pure talent to be able to draw him - on an eyelid.

The painting has impressed internet users. Credit: @sabiradio, @iamsteveharveytv

Source: Instagram

In a video currently trending on social media as seen on blogger, @sabiradio's page, a caucasian woman is seen painting over one of her eyes using a brush.

By the end of the video, the result of her painting produces the image of Harvey. She attached a false eyelash which took up the role of his famous moustache.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on painting

callme_prisca:

"People are really talented in this life sha."

beautygazelimited:

"Talent choke."

joyce_pius_:

"People are talented ❤️❤️"

offor_maryjane_:

"Taking Steve to the next level."

Source: Legit.ng