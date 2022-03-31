The month of March saw some fashionista celebrities marking their birthday with stylish looks

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight beautiful female Nigerian celebrities who looked ravishing for their birthday

From elaborate to simple yet classy looks, these celebrities left their fans wowed and many others inspired

Looking fabulous on special occasions, especially birthdays is something many people look forward to.

And in the month of March, several celebrities blessed their fans with some absolutely stunning photos to mark their new age.

The March-born celebrities slayed in their photoshoots. Credit: Priscilla Ojo, Erica Nlewedim, Lilian Esoro and Toyin Lawani

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight celebrity photo shoots in March.

Check them out below:

1. Lala Akindoju

Akindoju who is married to celebrity chef, Gbubemi Fregene who is better known as Chef Fregz, took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the first set of photos, she rocked a fringed two-piece ensemble comprising of maxi yellow fringe skirt which she paired with a puffy long-sleeve red fringed top.

The colour block was done with class and just the right shades of colours.

2. Lilian Esoro

The Nollywood actress and businesswoman came through with the timeless glamour in this monochrome chic look.

The ensemble comprised a balloon-sleeved cropped jacket over a strapless white maxi dress with thigh-high slits.

She sported scarlet lips and rocked a choker pearl necklace to give that old Hollywood vibe.

3. Erica Nlewedim

The Big Brother Naija star has never been one to shy away from the glam life and her birthday presented the perfect opportunity to play dress up.

She donned a strapless ruffle tulle dress in a gorgeous lilac colour which matched her backdrop of lilac and white flowers.

With her hair in a curly updo, she glammed the hair with a simple ribbon wrapped around the curls and sported a natural shade of makeup.

4. Priscilla Ojo

In this series of photos, the young beauty came through with the pizzazz in this gorgeous bejewelled dress designed by Erica Moore.

The dress which was made with sheer underlining and see-through lace fabric had Priscilla looking all shades of elegant. The photos were taken against a backdrop made of gold candelabras, holding candles and feathers.

5. Nuella Njubigbo

The movie star and mum hopped on the celestial shoot train as she donned a Greecian draped gown with a wide gold belt.

She accessorised with a celestial headpiece carefully positioned on her honey-blond hair.

Nuella adorned one of her feet with multiple strands of beads and a chain.

6. Temi Otedola

She went for a beautiful executed vintage look that screamed old Hollywood glam.

She rocked a sweetheart neckline white dress with thin straps and some coordinating elbow-length gloves.

Wearing her dark wavy hair to one side of her face, she sported a multiple strand beaded choker neckpiece and round pearl & gold earrings. For her face, she kept things in nude tones.

7. Mo Bimpe

Mo Bimpe donned a gorgeous baby blue Victorian dress with bell sleeves. The huge ball gown featured a sweetheart neckline in white, coordinating with the lower part of the sleeves.

For her hair, she rocked a royal updo and finished the look off with an elegant tiara.

This was the first set of photos released for her special day.

8. Toyin Lawani

In this photo, she rocked a medieval-inspired white ball dress with an oriental print, serving Geisha vibes with her chopstick hair accessory.

With a scanty fringe hairdo, she sported chunky dropping earrings.

This was one of her looks in anticipation of her birthday.

9. Liquorose

For her birthday, the entertainer/brand influencer turned up the heat in a fiery number that is yet another reminder of just how edgy Liquorose is.

Styled by Medlin Boss, the reality TV star dazzled in a gold and sheer dress with a thick flounce at the bottom.

The dress featured a mono sleeve made of gold feathers and an illusion neckline. The see-through sheer dress was designed with studded embellishment.

The celebrities made sure to come through with the style, panache and fabulousity for their birthday shoots!

